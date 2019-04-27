EAST LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The northbound and southbound lanes of the Long Beach (710) Freeway were shut down Saturday in East Los Angeles after utility lines were pulled down onto vehicles by construction equipment, authorities said.

The freeway was shut down at Whittier Boulevard with northbound traffic diverting to the Santa Ana (5) Freeway and southbound traffic exiting at the Pomona (60) Freeway, the California Highway Patrol said.

The power lines were spread across the freeway.

No one was hurt but power was out to some customers in the area.

Traffic was backed up for several miles.

