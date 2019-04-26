SOUTH LA (CBSLA) — A woman in her 20s was killed and a 10-year-old girl was injured in a shooting Friday evening in South LA.

LAPD was investigating near the corner of Hoover and Gage.

They are looking for two suspects who apparently shot the woman in the back of the head at 6 p.m. and injured a child. The child was shot in the leg and was transported the hospital in unknown condition.

They are looking for two males and possibly a white SUV — either a Chevy Suburban or a GMC Yukon.

Hoover is shut down from Gage to 59th Street.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s