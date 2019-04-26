Comments
SOUTH LA (CBSLA) — A woman in her 20s was killed and a 10-year-old girl was injured in a shooting Friday evening in South LA.
LAPD was investigating near the corner of Hoover and Gage.
They are looking for two suspects who apparently shot the woman in the back of the head at 6 p.m. and injured a child. The child was shot in the leg and was transported the hospital in unknown condition.
They are looking for two males and possibly a white SUV — either a Chevy Suburban or a GMC Yukon.
Hoover is shut down from Gage to 59th Street.