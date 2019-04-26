



– Planet Fitness is giving high school students aged 15-18 the opportunity to work out for free all summer — and the chance to win a college scholarship! Teens can pick one of more than 1,700 locations across the country and work out as much as they want from Wednesday, May 15 through Sunday, Sept. 1.

Interested teens must sign up in person at the location they want to use. Teens under 18 must bring a parent or guardian to sign up. After the parent/guardian signs a waiver, the teen can work out alone. Teens can also take free fitness classes through the Planet Fitness PE@PF program. Classes are offered at least once a day, Monday through Friday.

All teens who sign up are entered into Planet Fitness’ Teen Summer Challenge Scholarship Sweepstakes. The company is giving away a total of $30,500 in scholarships. More than 50 teens will be randomly selected to receive a $500 scholarship and one grand prize winner will be randomly selected to receive a $5,000 scholarship.

For more information, click here.

Planet Fitness has multiple locations in Colorado, including gyms in Aurora, Denver, Castle Rock, Centennial, Colorado Springs, Greeley, Longmont, Parker, Wesminster and more. To find a club near you, visit PlanetFitness.com/Local-Clubs.