



– The suspect in a double homicide in Newport Beach has a long rap sheet, authorities said Friday.

The 44-year-old ex-con — already facing charges related to a rash of attempted break-ins in Irvine, was booked Friday on suspicion of killing a man and woman in a Newport Beach apartment, police said.

Jamon Rayon Buggs, a personal trainer by trade, lives in Huntington Beach.

Thursday evening, CBS2’s Stacey Butler spoke to several of Boggs’ neighbors. One said she often heard fighting coming from his apartment.

Another said she remembered one fight in particular. “He was kind of aggressive, doors slamming. [They were] chasing each other, around the pool, to the parking lot.”

Related Link: Neighbors Of Newport Beach Double Homicide Suspect Recall Fights, Lots Of Women

Buggs is being held on $1 million bail related to the attempted burglaries. In one, he is accused of opening fire on a resident who interrupted the break-in. The resident was not hurt.

Buggs is accused of killing 48-year-old Wendi Sue Miller of Costa Mesa

and 38-year-old Darren Donald Partch of Newport Beach. The two were found in Partch’s residence at Villa Siena, the Orange County coroner’s office

reported.

Miller gave Partch a ride home from a club Friday evening. When she didn’t return home, she was reported missing. Their bodies were discovered about 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the residence on the 2100 block of East 15th Street near Irvine Avenue, according to Newport Beach Police..

Buggs is charged with attempted burglary of an inhabited dwelling,

discharge of a gun at an inhabited dwelling, possession of a firearm by a

felon, and leading police on a chase, all felonies, as well as a misdemeanor

count of hit-and-run with property damage and a sentencing enhancement

allegation of being armed with a gun in the commission of a felony.

Officials said Buggs is no stranger to burglaries and break-ins.

He pleaded guilty to felony vandalism and possession of a firearm by a felon — both felonies — as well as taking property from another and brandishing a firearm, both misdemeanors, in September of 1996, according to court records. He was sentenced to 32 months in state prison, according to court records.