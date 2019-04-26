



– Authorities are searching for a 19-year-old man with a traumatic brain injury who has been missing since Thursday night from South Los Angeles.

Anthony Lavell Chapman Jr. was last seen at 7:50 p.m. in the 1600 block of 120th Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

His family is concerned because he has a traumatic brain injury.

He is described as black, 5-foot-11, 160 pounds with short brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue and gray jacket, a red shirt and dark blue sweatpants. He has a tattoo of the word “Herbert” on his left arm.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call LASD detectives at 323-890-5500.