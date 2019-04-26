  • KCAL9On Air

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — LEGO is releasing a new brick product to help blind and visually impaired children learn braille, the company announced Wednesday.

The Lego Foundation is piloting the program which features the LEGO Braille Bricks that each represent a different letter or number.

According to a press release, the colorful brick set will contain 250 pieces including the entire Braille alphabet as well as number and math symbols.

The new product will be fully compatible with existing LEGO bricks and will allow sighted teachers, family members, and students to use the bricks together.

The Braille Bricks will feature print characters so that sighted people are able to read and use the bricks as well.

LEGO expects the Braille Bricks to become widely available in 2020, and they will be provided to select institutions around the world at no cost.

 

