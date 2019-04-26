



— Google has added a Thanos inspired Easter egg on their site to celebrate the release of “Avengers: Endgame” which opened Friday.

Avenger fans can simply search the word “Thanos” on Google, click on the Infinity Gauntlet on the right side, and watch as half of their search results turn to dust.

The gauntlet, complete with the six Infinity Stones, snaps its fingers when clicked, just as Thanos did in “Avengers: Infinity War.”

Make sure the sound is turned on to experience the full effect.

The Thano effect can be reversed by clicking the Infinity Gauntlet one more time.