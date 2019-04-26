  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMThe 700 Club
    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    11:00 AMJudge Judy
    11:30 AMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Coachella, Coachella News, Herpes

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — What happened in Coachella has apparently caused a spike in herpes cases.

The website HerpAlert, which tracks, diagnoses and treats herpes, says there has been a spike in the disease after the Coachella Music Festival, which wrapped up its two-weekend run last Sunday.

New cases were reported in the communities of the Coachella Valley, in Los Angeles and San Diego.

The site says a record 250 herpes cases per day were reported between the two weekends of Coachella.

Symptoms of herpes include blisters, cold sores, vaginal discharge and pain when urinating. Herpes is treatable, but there is no cure for the disease.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s