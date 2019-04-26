Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — What happened in Coachella has apparently caused a spike in herpes cases.
The website HerpAlert, which tracks, diagnoses and treats herpes, says there has been a spike in the disease after the Coachella Music Festival, which wrapped up its two-weekend run last Sunday.
New cases were reported in the communities of the Coachella Valley, in Los Angeles and San Diego.
The site says a record 250 herpes cases per day were reported between the two weekends of Coachella.
Symptoms of herpes include blisters, cold sores, vaginal discharge and pain when urinating. Herpes is treatable, but there is no cure for the disease.