Here is a look at the top local stories for Friday, 4/26 at 8 a.m.

Search For Man Who Attempted ‘Brazen Daytime Kidnapping’ Of Girl In Mid-City

Police asked for the public’s help to find a man who attempted a “brazen daytime kidnapping” of a girl outside her elementary school in the Mid-City area.

Man Arrested In Newport Beach Double-Murder

Police in Newport Beach have announced the arrest of a suspect in a double homicide that has rocked the community.

UCLA, Cal State LA Quarantine Students Who Cannot Prove They Had Measles Vaccination

A quarantine order has been issued for hundreds of students and staff at two major Los Angeles universities – the University of California, Los Angeles, and California State University Los Angeles — who may have been exposed to measles and either have not been vaccinated or cannot verify that they have immunity.

Local Weather

A nice day on the way Friday with highs in the 60s along the coast, 70s in the L.A. Basin and 80s in the valleys and the Inland Empire.