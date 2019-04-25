



The death of a child can tear a family apart, but two local parents are keeping their son’s legacy alive by giving back to the community that enriched his world.

“When Jojo passed away we were just lost broken and we were lost and then we started listening to that poem,” said Jojo’s father.

The Estradas exposed their kids at an early age to the arts at Plaza De La Raza — a cultural oasis for children in East Los Angeles.

“So this place is pretty magical place for us,” said Jojo’s mother.

Their son, Jose Manuel “Jojo” Estrada Junior, discovered his love for the theater on the stage at Plaza De La Raza and went on to Cal Arts University to graduate with a degree in Theater Arts.

“He did have aspirations of becoming a movie star and becoming this multi-millionaire guy who was going to come back and help the community. That was his goal,” said Jojo’s mother.

And he did. By teaching at Plaza De La Raza and getting involved in social activism.

But Jojo’s life was cut short at the age of 23.

“His car stalled and a truck was coming too fast and hit him straight on and took his life,” said Jojo’s mother.

With the love and support of their community, the Estradas started a non-profit organization in Jojo’s memory called Embrase.

Embrase has raised more than $80,000 with an annual 5K race which supports arts programs at Plaza De La Raza and scholarships for the college bound.

“We really believe that these kids that we support can some day do exactly what we expected of our kids. Come back to this community and help,” said Jojo’s mother.

And keeping Jojo’s legacy alive helps the Estradas heal.

“You know someone said ‘his purpose was done.’ Maybe it was. Maybe our purpose is this,” said Jojo’s mother.