HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) — The neighbors of a man accused of killing two people in Newport Beach remember hearing lots of yelling coming out of his apartment.

Residents of the quiet Huntington Beach apartment complex are still in disbelief that their neighbor — Jamon Buggs, 44 — is accused of killing two people eight miles away in Newport Beach — as well as committing burglaries.

The guy they knew … a killer?

“They all came in with their guns, and went upstairs, they were breaking the doors down, and knocking stuff over and what not in there,” says neighbor Edward Apodaca of Buggs’ arrest.

“I’m kinda shaky cause I used to see him all the time,” says neighbor Shelley Tanaka, “and I’d say hi to him. And it just really creeps me out.”

CBS2/KCAL9 reporter Stacey Butler spoke to one neighbor too scared to show her face.

She confirmed that Buggs worked as a personal trainer.

“It’s incredible, it’s crazy, it’s scary,” the woman said. “You don’t know who your neighbors are.”

She lived next door to Buggs since September. She said she heard him fighting with various women he brought home.

The woman remembered one story in particular.

“He was kind of aggressive, doors slamming. [They were] chasing each other, around the pool, to the parking lot.”

Neighbors told Butler that Buggs and a downstairs female neighbor were always together. She was evicted last week. They said Anaheim police knocked her door down and just days later Newport Beach police entered Buggs’ apartment with a search warrant.

“They had those big automatic weapons, no one was carrying hand guns. They were all automatic weapons,” says Dave Tanaka.

He added, “The CSI, crime scene investigation, the bags of evidence that they brought out. I said I bet you that’s the guy who killed that lady.”

But Buggs wasn’t home. That’s because he was already in jail for allegedly burglarizing homes in Irvine Saturday night and early Sunday morning — in one case, he allegedly fired a gun.

Irvine police arrested Buggs Monday for the burglaries. Two days earlier, police say on early Saturday morning, he entered the Newport Beach condo where Darren Partch, 38, was living and shot him and 48-year-old Wendi Miller — a social justice advocate — who had driven him home Friday evening after they met at a bar and had a night of dancing.