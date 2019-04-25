



– Health officials at UCLA and Cal State LA are working with county health officials to issue quarantine orders for students who cannot provide evidence of measles immunizations, officials announced Thursday.

As many as 100 students at UCLA and possibly some at CSULA may be ordered to remain in their residence from up to 21 days, according to a statement released by the L.A. County Department Of Public Health.

Any student who has been exposed to a confirmed case of measles who could not provide evidence of two doses of measles immunizations or lab verified immunity to measles will be issued a health officer order for quarantine, which mandates the exposed person to remain at their residence.

The quarantined person is also required to notify county health officials if they develop symptoms of measles, and to avoid contact with others until the end of their quarantine period or until they provide evidence of immunity.

Quarantine for measles can be up to 21 days from the date of last exposure, at which time the exposed person is no longer a risk for developing the disease and spreading measles to others.

“Both universities are assisting with the implementation of quarantine orders and determining how best to support students who must be quarantined and who live on campus,” officials said.

State health officials say the number of measles cases is up in California this year and much of the increase is linked to overseas travel.

Dr. Karen Smith, director of the California Department of Public Health, says the state recorded 38 measles cases as of Thursday, versus 11 around the same time last year.

She says the state typically sees fewer than two dozen cases a year.

This year, California’s cases stretch across 11 counties – including five new cases in L.A. County – and affect patients from 5 months to 55 years of age.

She says more than 76% of patients were not vaccinated or didn’t receive the recommended two doses of vaccine.

Fourteen of those infected had traveled overseas to countries including Philippines, Thailand, India and Ukraine.

Measles symptoms include high fever, a cough and a rash.

This is a breaking news report. More information will be provided as it becomes available.