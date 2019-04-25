  • KCAL9On Air

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A high-speed pursuit out of Hacienda Heights ended with a violent crash in downtown Los Angeles.

California Highway Patrol officers tried to stop the dark-colored Ford Expedition after picking it up doing 110 mph on the westbound 60 Freeway at Hacienda Boulevard at about 10:30 p.m.

The pursuit eventually ended in downtown Los Angeles, where it slammed into an Acura near Ninth and Olive, nearly sending the SUV into a small gym.

Immediately after the crash, the suspect got out and started walking away, but was taken into custody.

The driver of the Acura appeared to be OK.

