  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMPaid Program
    07:30 AMDancer's Body Secret
    08:00 AMJustice for All with Judge Cristina Perez
    08:30 AMThe Verdict with Judge Hatchett
    09:00 AMThe 700 Club
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    06:00 AMCBS 2 News at 6:00am
    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baby Death, Daycare Death, Hawthorne, Hawthorne news

HAWTHORNE (CBSLA) — The death of a baby at a Hawthorne in-home daycare is under investigation Thursday.

Officers were called out to Swoope Family Daycare at about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on a report of a child not breathing. By the time officers arrived at the home, the child had been pronounced dead by firefighters, according to Hawthorne Police.

The gender and the name of the child were not released. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office will determine the cause of the child’s death.

An investigation is underway, but so far is simply into the death. No arrests have been made.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s