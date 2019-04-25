Comments
HAWTHORNE (CBSLA) — The death of a baby at a Hawthorne in-home daycare is under investigation Thursday.
Officers were called out to Swoope Family Daycare at about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on a report of a child not breathing. By the time officers arrived at the home, the child had been pronounced dead by firefighters, according to Hawthorne Police.
The gender and the name of the child were not released. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office will determine the cause of the child’s death.
An investigation is underway, but so far is simply into the death. No arrests have been made.