HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Marvel fans are in the endgame now, so they’re gearing up to watch the three-hour epic finale of 10 years and 22 films of superheroes who have conquered the Earth, space and beyond.

“Avengers: Endgame” opens tonight, shattering presale records after last year’s “Infinity War” left moviegoers stunned and impatient to see how Earth’s mightiest heroes bring the galaxy back from oblivion.

Some dedicated fans have taken their commitment to see “Endgame” to the next level by watching three days of back-to-back Marvel movies at the El Capitan Theatre, one of 12 theaters to hold the marathon event. After starting with “Iron Man” and going through all the Thor, Captain America and previous Avengers films, these moviegoers will be the first to watch “Endgame” at the El Capitan.

“Everybody here is here for the same reason – we want to have a fun experience, and we want to see ‘Endgame’ the way that it’s kind of meant to be seen,” fan Chris Colman said.

During the film fest, food trucks have come to help vary the menu, and there have been raffles between films. Fans have also been spotted taking exercise and nap breaks on the floor of the theater.

And speaking of breaks – there has been much discussion about the three-hour run time for “Endgame.” But fans who have already seen the film, without divulging any spoilers, say that there are a few reliable spots where a bathroom break can be taken without missing too much action – at the point of the San Francisco and New Jersey title cards, while the Hulk is having lunch, and while Tony Stark and Pepper Potts are talking.

The film opens nationwide Thursday night at midnight.