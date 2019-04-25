LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — David Goldstein investigates the college admissions cheating scandal.

He tracked down and confronted one of the key figures in this case.

Former USC Senior Associate Athletic Director Donna Heinel didn’t want to talk to Goldstein.

She is accused for taking more than a million dollars in bribes to get kids into USC by working with Rick Singer, the mastermind of the college admission scandal who has pleaded guilty to fraud and racketeering charges.

Heinel lives in the exclusive Long Beach community of Naples. She’s selling her house. On the market for just under $2 million.

Since Heinel was fired from USC, she has been working as a Lyft driver.

It’s a far cry from Heinel’s lofty position as one of USC’s top athletic administrators. She was known as The Gatekeeper. Her OK could get high school athletes a ticket into SC.

Singer is cooperating with the government in the investigation of Heinel and others for allegedly taking bribes to get students into elite schools.

The feds say Heinel received more than $1.3 million in bribes to get at least 24 non-athletes into USC. Students posing as athletic recruits, often with falsified credentials or fabricated profiles and fake pictures.

The recruits include the two daughters of actress Lori Loughlin and her husband Massimo Giannulli who have pleaded not guilty.

The government says the parents paid a combined $500,000 in bribes to Singer to get their daughters into USC by pretending to be crew recruits.

And even though they “did not row competitively or otherwise participate in crew.”

Heinel allegedly presented the daughter’s application to USC according to the complaint.

And Singer allegedly emailed Giannulli “please send $50K payment to the person below: Donna Heinel.”

She’s pleaded not guilty.