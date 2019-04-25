  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    11:00 AMJudge Judy
    11:30 AMJudge Judy
    12:00 PMKCAL 9 News at Noon
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Los Angeles News, The Rundown


Make CBSLA: The Rundown your Alexa Flash Briefing
and listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher

Here is a look at the top local stories for Thursday, 4/25 at 8 a.m.

Crews Work Around The Clock To Repair Water Main Break In Anaheim
Crews worked in the predawn hours Thursday to fill in a hole that had to be dug up to repair a water main break that left an Anaheim neighborhood looking more like a lake.

2 CHP Officers Struck By Attempted Robbery Suspect During Pursuit From Laguna Hills To Solana Beach
A wild pursuit involving an attempted robbery suspect in Laguna Hills finally came to an end in northern San Diego County early Thursday morning, but not before the suspect struck and injured two California Highway Patrol officers.

‘Avengers: Endgame’ Opens To Wild Fanfare Thursday Night
The much anticipated Marvel movie opens Thursday.

Local Weather
A pleasant Thursday with temperatures in the 70s for the Los Angeles Basin and 80s for the valleys.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s