Here is a look at the top local stories for Thursday, 4/25 at 8 a.m.

Crews Work Around The Clock To Repair Water Main Break In Anaheim

Crews worked in the predawn hours Thursday to fill in a hole that had to be dug up to repair a water main break that left an Anaheim neighborhood looking more like a lake.

2 CHP Officers Struck By Attempted Robbery Suspect During Pursuit From Laguna Hills To Solana Beach

A wild pursuit involving an attempted robbery suspect in Laguna Hills finally came to an end in northern San Diego County early Thursday morning, but not before the suspect struck and injured two California Highway Patrol officers.

‘Avengers: Endgame’ Opens To Wild Fanfare Thursday Night

The much anticipated Marvel movie opens Thursday.

Local Weather

A pleasant Thursday with temperatures in the 70s for the Los Angeles Basin and 80s for the valleys.