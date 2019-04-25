ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — Crews worked in the predawn hours Thursday to fill in a hole that had to be dug up to repair a water main break that left an Anaheim neighborhood looking more like a lake.

Front-loaders and bulldozers were out in force by 4:30 a.m. to push mud and dirt back into the giant hole at North and Sabina streets.

The break happened sometime Wednesday afternoon, prompting neighbors to call 911 to report flooding in the street. Even after crews arrived, it took about an hour to shut down the water to the water main, which is believed to have been built in 1929.

Even after crews fill in the hole, which left several pipes and other infrastructure exposed, the street will need to be repaved. Drivers were advised to avoid the area.