LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The city of Los Angeles’ first two-way bike lane is expected to be operational soon on downtown’s Spring Street, between Third Street and Ninth Street, Councilman Jose Huizar’s office announced Thursday.

“Our bicycle community needs improved access wherever we can implement it and in downtown these two-way bike lanes will allow for a safer and more convenient experience that we hope leads to more being installed throughout the city,” Huizar said. “We are proud to bring the first two-way bike lanes in the city to Spring and Main in downtown and I want to thank our partners at LADOT for adding the lanes.”

The lanes are scheduled to be operational by Monday.

The two-way bike lane is part of the city’s $2.3 million Main & Spring Forward project.

Other scheduled improvements that are part of the initiative include safer crosswalks for pedestrians, more protected bike lanes, better bus-bicycle traffic flow and safety and maximized parking and loading zones, Huizar’s office said.

The Phase I improvements for Main Street are expected to be completed by fall 2019 and will also feature two-way bike lanes.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)