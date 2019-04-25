



– A wild pursuit involving a possible armed robbery and road rage suspect in Laguna Hills finally came to an end in northern San Diego County early Thursday morning, but not before the suspect struck and injured two California Highway Patrol officers.

The incident began at around 4:20 a.m., when Orange County Sheriff’s deputies spotted a car which had been reported to have been involved in a possible robbery.

Sheriff’s officials initially reported that there had been no robbery, but later reversed course and stated that there a robbery had in fact occurred. The sheriff’s department told CBS2 the suspect had attempted to rob a Chevron gas station in the 24700 block of Alicia Parkway in Laguna Hills. The suspect may have also been involved in a road rage incident prior to the robbery, but that was not confirmed.

Sheriff’s deputies spotted the suspect’s vehicle on the southbound 5 Freeway at Alicia Parkway and a pursuit ensued, with CHP officers eventually taking over the chase.

The pursuit wound its way down to San Diego County. According to CBS affiliate KFMB, the driver exited the freeway at Lomas Santa Fe Drive at around 5 a.m.

At some point, the car struck two CHP officers who were putting out spike strips, KFMB reports.

The driver eventually crashed the car at an intersection in Solana Beach and ran away on foot. He was caught and arrested at around 6:10 a.m., KFMB reports.

The two officers were taken to local hospitals with moderate injuries, KFMB reports. The suspect was also transported by ambulance to a hospital.

The exact details of the robbery and possible road rage, along with how the suspect was captured, were not immediately confirmed. His name was not released.