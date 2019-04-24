ARCADIA (CBSLA) — The deaths of nearly two dozen horses at Santa Anita Park has pulled back the curtain on the nasty feud roiling the wealthy, private family that controls the racetrack.

Founder Frank Stronach, who says he no longer controls Santa Anita Park, minced no words when he spoke out Tuesday about the concerns over the deaths of 23 horses at the track since late December. He says he dislikes the downhill course, the narrow track, the over-medication of horses and the use of young racehorses.

Stronach blames management of the track, which is now led by his daughter, Belinda Stronach.

“I had plans….put in a new track, right? Cause I was kind of worried that the track…that no major thing has been done for years,” Stronach said.

The elder Stronach and his daughter are now involved in a legal battle for control of the track.