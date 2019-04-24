  • KCAL9On Air

SAN PEDRO (CBSLA) — A Perris man has been arrested in connection with a San Pedro rape, and investigators believe he may have more victims.

Davon Thomas, 27, was arrested Friday in connection with the March 5 rape of a woman in her San Pedro home.

Detectives say she was walking into her home that night when her attacker pushed her inside, then violently sexually assaulted her. The attacker then ran off, police said.

Thomas’ photo was released to the public Tuesday in an effort to draw out any more information or possible victims.

Anyone with information about Thomas, the March 5 rape or who may be a victim can call LAPD Harbor Station detectives at (310) 726-7861.

