ORANGE (CBSLA) – A post office in the city of Orange has changed its name Wednesday to honor a fallen soldier killed in Iraq.

Trevor Win’E, 22, grew up in Orange County and was a specialist in the army before he was killed in an attack by an improvised explosive device.

Before he was deployed, Win’E lived in the city of Orange with his brother where the post office, now bearing his name, is located.

Win’ E’s mom, who also lives in the city, joked that pronouncing the name of the new post office could pose some challenges.

“Yes it’s Trevor Win’E’s name on this and they will say it wrong. They will call him ‘wine’ all kinds of crazy things but it’s just not Trevor’s name being said..its all of you sweet gold star moms he will represent your child,” she said to a group of Gold Star Mothers, an organization of mothers who have lost sons or daughters in service of the United States Armed Forces.

In a tent behind the post office, dozens of active military and veterans honored Trevor Win’E.

A former soldier who was supposed to be in the convoy the day Win’E was critically wounded said, “In 15-20 years from now, a kid will get on google and say who was TW and he will read about learn why this is named that..he won’t necessarily remember the war but he’ll have this to remind him and future generations.”