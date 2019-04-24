



— The National Rifle Association is suing Los Angeles over a new law requiring companies that want city contracts to disclose whether they have ties to the gun rights group.

The lawsuit filed Wednesday claims the law violates the NRA’s First Amendment right to free speech and association and its 14th Amendment right to equal protection.

The city says it will vigorously defend the ordinance, which took effect April 1. It does not ban NRA-linked contractors from doing business with the city, but requires them to disclose any contracts or sponsorships they have with the gun rights advocacy group.

Councilman Mitch O’Farrell sought the ordinance in the wake of recent U.S. mass shootings. He said the NRA has been a “roadblock to gun safety reform” for decades.

“For the sake of transparency, the city’s residents and stakeholders deserve to know how the city’s public funds are being spent, and whether taxpayer funds are being spent on contractors that have contractual or sponsorship ties with the NRA,” O’Farrell said in February.

NRA attorney Chuck Michel calls the law “modern-day McCarthyism” that would force NRA supporters to drop their memberships for fear of losing their livelihoods. Michel says he’s confident no judge will uphold it.

