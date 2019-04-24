



— Kerry Lathan — one of two men who was shot and wounded alongside rapper/businessman Nipsey Hussle and then jailed — is speaking out Wednesday about his ordeal.

KCAL9’s Crystal Cruz said Lathan arrived in a wheel chair.

He says he needs proper housing because of his gunshot wound.

“I have a bullet in my back. Fragment in it broke off near my spine. They say if we take it out, there’s a possibility you could be paralyzed,” he says.

Lathan, 56, was shot last month while talking to Hussle in front of Nipsey’s Marathon clothing store in South LA.

Lathen says he was there to pick up a T-shirt and Nipsey happened to be there.

“He told me that he would have the shirt that I needed next week and I said okay. And as I turned it was all bad,” Lathan said.

Lathan has been on parole the past 7 months after spending 25 years in prison for murder.

He was arrested after the shooting for breaking parole, hanging out with known, former gang member Hussle. Lathan was eventually released because he says he didn’t know Hussle had been a gang member.

“I didn’t have no idea of any of that. I know they said he was a Rolling 60s. That’s not what he is today. He’s a celebrity. I took a picture with a celebrity. I met him once, took a selfie,” Lathan says.

Lathan now claims since his release the parole board left him without proper housing and medical treatment because of his injuries and fears the DA could still come after him.

“After you serve your time and you learn better and you do better you’re still jeered at, and poked at that’s him that’s him, that’s him right there,” Lathan says.

Cruz reached out to the DA for comment — she has not heard back at the time this report was filed.

Lathan and his attorney are asking for the public’s help to find him housing.