Filed Under:Monrovia home drug lab, Monrovia news


MONROVIA (CBSLA) – At least one suspect has been arrested after authorities discovered a suspected drug laboratory in a Monrovia home Tuesday.

The lab was discovered sometime Tuesday at a home in the 200 block of North Myrtle Avenue, near Foothill Boulevard, according to Monrovia police.

April 24, 2019. (CBS2)

A combination of chemicals and natural products that were being used to make drugs were found in the house, Los Angeles police Det. Cecilia Cleveland — who is working as part of the California Department of Justice’s Impact Task Force — told reporters Wednesday. The drug lab itself was in the garage,  Cleveland said.

The lab itself was described by Cleveland as “homemade” and was created by a suspect or suspects who was “self-taught.”

(CBS2)

“We still have yet to determine what these illegal narcotics that he was making were,” Cleveland said.

The incident began when Los Angeles County Fire Department crews were called to the home, found chemicals inside and called for a hazmat team, police said. It’s unclear who called 911 or what prompted the call.

“Some of these are products or chemicals or solvents that are labeled for manufacturers, and some of these are homemade, so to speak,” Cleveland said.

One male suspect has been arrested and charged with manufacturing of a controlled substance. His name was not released.

State investigators were still combing the home Wednesday morning, taking inventory of the stash of chemicals found inside. Monrovia police said the case has been turned over to the DOJ.

