Fatal Shooting, Marijuana Dispensary, South LA

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — An investigation continues Wednesday into a shooting that killed a man in front of a marijuana dispensary in South Los Angeles.

The shooting was reported after 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 8100 block of South Central Avenue. The victim was found on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body, authorities said. It appeared he was shot while leaving the 8108 Collective dispensary.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not been identified.

No weapons have been found, and no arrests have been made. No suspect information or possible motive has been released.

