  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:30 AMPaid Program
    08:00 AMJustice for All with Judge Cristina Perez
    08:30 AMThe Verdict with Judge Hatchett
    09:00 AMThe 700 Club
    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Andrew Mallard, Hit And Run, Hollywood, hollywood news, Inglewood, Inglewood High School, Inglewood News, Kristopher Smith, Los Angeles, Los Angeles News


LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A former Inglewood High School basketball star confessed to being the driver in a hit-and-run crash that killed an Australian man who spent years in prison for a crime he didn’t commit.

Kristopher Smith, 19, had his attorney by his side as he admitted to CBS2’s Dave Lopez that he was the driver who had struck and killed Andrew Mallard last week in Hollywood.

Surveillance video shows Mallard crossing Sunset Boulevard at about 1:30 a.m. last Thursday, outside of a crosswalk and without a light, just before he was fatally struck.

Mallard, who was from Australia, was wrongly convicted of murder in his home country and spent 12 years in prison for the crime. His conviction was overturned in 2006.

Smith said he felt he had to do something when he saw the story on the news.

“I panicked. I just went home to my mom, I just panicked,” Smith said.

Smith’s attorney says his client had been out to dinner with friends that night, but had not been drinking.

Smith has since turned himself into the LAPD Hollywood Station, where he was booked on suspicion of felony hit-and-run. He was released a few hours later after posting $50,000 bail, and is scheduled to make his first court appearance on May 14.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s