Here is a look at the top local stories for Wednesday, 4/24 at 5 p.m.
Assault Suspect Reportedly Seen Hitting Female Passenger
A pursuit suspect may have been involved in a domestic attack and was reportedly seen striking his female passenger during the chase.
Thousands In LA Commemorate 104th Anniversary Of Armenian Genocide
Tens of thousands of people were in Hollywood and Mid-City Wednesday to mark the 104th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.
2 Children Abducted In Bakersfield Found Safe, Father Arrested By LAPD
An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday morning for a father suspected of abducting his two children out of Bakersfield,