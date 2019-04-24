LIVE:Police Chasing Reckless Driving, DUI Suspect
Filed Under:Rancho Palos Verdes


RANCHO PALOS VERDES (CBSLA) – A person in a vehicle ended up about 100 feet off of the side of the road in Rancho Palos Verdes Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to reports that a vehicle had gone over the side of Hawthorne Boulevard at 3:17 p.m near Crest Road.

The driver was reported to be alert and not complaining of any injuries.

(credit: CBSLA)

A lowering system was used to extricate the driver.

The southbound lanes of Hawthorne Boulevard were shut down from Pepper Tree Lane to Crest Drive.

