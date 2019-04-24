Comments
RANCHO PALOS VERDES (CBSLA) – A person in a vehicle ended up about 100 feet off of the side of the road in Rancho Palos Verdes Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.
Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to reports that a vehicle had gone over the side of Hawthorne Boulevard at 3:17 p.m near Crest Road.
The driver was reported to be alert and not complaining of any injuries.
A lowering system was used to extricate the driver.
The southbound lanes of Hawthorne Boulevard were shut down from Pepper Tree Lane to Crest Drive.