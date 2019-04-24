SIERRA MADRE (CBSLA) — A quiet Sierra Madre neighborhood is still reeling Wednesday after a man was attacked by a bear in a nearby campground.

Residents called 911 at about 11:30 p.m. to report an elderly man they didn’t know running around and ringing doorbells in the 1200 block of Arno Drive. When police officers arrived, they found the 84-year-old man had severe injuries to his head and arm.

The man told police he was in a sleeping bag in the Chantry Flats area when a 200- to 300-pound brown bear attacked him. He was able to get away and run for help on Arno Drive.

He told police he had seen an animal like that in the area before, but never had an encounter like this.

The man declined hospitalization despite suffering deep cuts.

The bear has not been found, but authorities are in the area searching for it. If the bear is indeed aggressive, it may need to be captured and relocated.

Sierra Madre, a community in the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains, is accustomed to bear sightings, especially in the spring as they wake from hibernation. Video also shot overnight showed a bear ambling through an area just a few blocks away from where the man ran for help, but it’s not clear if it was the same bear who attacked.