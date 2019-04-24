  • KCAL9On Air

BALDWIN PARK (CBSLA) – A Baldwin Park pastor has been arrested, accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl who was a member of his church.

Edgar Fabian Martinez. (Baldwin Park Police Department)

Edgar Fabian Martinez, 51, has been charged by the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office with sexual assault, lewd and lascivious acts with a minor and sending sexually explicit material to a minor.

Martinez, the pastor of Iglesia De Jesuscristo Un Nuevo Pacto church, was arrested April 10. The alleged crimes occurred this year, Baldwin Park police report.

No further details were released. Police believe that Martinez may have used other facilities to hold church services and may have other victims.

Anyone with information should call police at 626-960-1955.

