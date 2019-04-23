  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:Amy Lorenzo, Marlene Lorenzo, Sisters Struck By Big Rig, South LA, South LA News


LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The second of two sisters struck by a big rig truck as they walked to school has died.

Amy Lorenzo, 12, died Monday at a hospital. She had suffered major injuries in the April 4 crash that killed her 14-year-old sister, Marlene, as they crossed 37th Street at Broadway in a crosswalk.

The sisters were on their way to school when they were struck by the semi. The driver stopped at the scene of the crash and was not arrested.

“It’s with deep regret and a heavy heart to announce that Amy Lorenzo died earlier today,” Los Angeles police Detective Moses Castillo tweeted Monday.

The LAPD’s Newton Division had just hosted a fundraiser to raise money for the family’s funeral and medical expenses last week.

 

