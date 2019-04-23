



– An off-duty Los Angeles police officer had to be hospitalized after being kicked in the head during an altercation with a transient man while working as a security guard for a Walgreens store in Hollywood Monday night.

The incident occurred at around 9:25 p.m. at a Walgreens located at 1501 N. Vine St., according to Los Angeles police. It’s the same Walgreens where a security guard shot and killed a shoplifting suspect and homeless man back in December.

Police report that two Walgreens security guards, both of whom were off-duty LAPD officers, got engaged in an altercation with a known trespasser at the store.

During the altercation, the suspect kicked one of the guards in the head several times, police said. The guard, a man in his 40s, was taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said. The exact nature of his injuries were not confirmed.

The suspect was arrested, police said. His name and the charges he faces were not confirmed.