



— The city of Los Angeles will officially unveil Obama Boulevard on May 4 with a daylong festival.

The name change honoring former President Barack Obama will replace what is currently Rodeo Road, located between Jefferson Boulevard and Arlington Avenue.

The 3 1/2-mile street runs from the Mid-City area and suburban Culver City, past the 2007 site of a rally for then-presidential candidate Obama near the beginning of his 2008 campaign.

Ceremony plans announced Tuesday say the event will be free but tickets must be obtained online. Celebrity musical guests scheduled to attend include Doug E. Fresh, Yo-Yo, and others, according to the online flyer.

Los Angeles City Council President Herb Wesson spearheaded the renaming, which was approved last August, adding Obama to boulevards already named for George Washington, John Adams and Thomas Jefferson. The stretch of road will also be formally known as “Presidential Row”.

“I’m thrilled that Los Angeles will be home to Obama Boulevard,” said Council President Wesson. “Our history is important and this is one way that we will ensure that America’s 44th President’s legacy is shared for generations to come for Angelenos and visitors alike.”

Late last year, a section of the Los Angeles-area State Route 134 freeway was designated as the President Barack H. Obama Highway.

Rodeo Road is distinct from Rodeo Drive, the swanky business district in Beverly Hills.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)