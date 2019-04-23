  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMThe 700 Club
    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    11:00 AMJudge Judy
    11:30 AMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Glendora mountain lion, Glendora news


GLENDORA (CBSLA) – A mountain lion discovered rambling through a residential Glendora neighborhood Monday morning was safely caught and released back into the wild.

April 22, 2019. (Glendora Police Department)

At about 6 a.m., neighbors discovered what they described as a bobcat in the 800 block of East Leadora Avenue, according to Glendora police.

Officers arrived on scene and determined that in fact the animal was a 100-pound mountain lion. After unsuccessfully attempting to direct the mountain lion back into the San Gabriel Mountain foothills, they called in to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The mountain lion climbed a tree in the backyard of a home adjacent to the Little Dalton Wash, police said. At that point CDFW officers were able to safely tranquilize and capture the mountain lion and release him back into the hills.

Last week, a mountain lion was also discovered in a Pasadena neighborhood. On the afternoon of April 18, the mountain lion was found in the 1600 block of North Lake Avenue. CDFW officers captured the animal — which neighbors told CBS2 appeared emaciated, sick and was acting lethargic – and took him to a veterinarian for examination.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s