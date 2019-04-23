



– A mountain lion discovered rambling through a residential Glendora neighborhood Monday morning was safely caught and released back into the wild.

At about 6 a.m., neighbors discovered what they described as a bobcat in the 800 block of East Leadora Avenue, according to Glendora police.

Officers arrived on scene and determined that in fact the animal was a 100-pound mountain lion. After unsuccessfully attempting to direct the mountain lion back into the San Gabriel Mountain foothills, they called in to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The mountain lion climbed a tree in the backyard of a home adjacent to the Little Dalton Wash, police said. At that point CDFW officers were able to safely tranquilize and capture the mountain lion and release him back into the hills.

Last week, a mountain lion was also discovered in a Pasadena neighborhood. On the afternoon of April 18, the mountain lion was found in the 1600 block of North Lake Avenue. CDFW officers captured the animal — which neighbors told CBS2 appeared emaciated, sick and was acting lethargic – and took him to a veterinarian for examination.