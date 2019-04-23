  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMThe 700 Club
    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    11:00 AMJudge Judy
    11:30 AMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Santa Ana carjacking, Santa Ana news

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – Police are looking for at least one suspect who shot a man and then made off with his car near a church in Santa Ana late Monday night.

The victim was shot and carjacked at around 10:50 p.m. in the 500 block of East Central Avenue, near Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Santa Ana police said.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with two gunshot wounds. He was in stable condition, police said.

The exact circumstances that lead up to the carjacking and the number of suspects involved were not confirmed.

There was no description on the vehicle that was stolen or the suspect(s).

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s