SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – Police are looking for at least one suspect who shot a man and then made off with his car near a church in Santa Ana late Monday night.

The victim was shot and carjacked at around 10:50 p.m. in the 500 block of East Central Avenue, near Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Santa Ana police said.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with two gunshot wounds. He was in stable condition, police said.

The exact circumstances that lead up to the carjacking and the number of suspects involved were not confirmed.

There was no description on the vehicle that was stolen or the suspect(s).