



— A father is fighting for his life Tuesday after being shot during a custody exchange by the boyfriend of his child’s mother.

The shooting, initially reported to be a drive-by, happened at about 7:50 p.m. in the 16800 block of Chatsworth Street in Granada Hills.

Police say the mother and father were doing a custody exchange in front of her apartment complex when her new boyfriend began arguing with the father. Shortly after the argument, the mother’s boyfriend shot the father as he sat in his car.

The father was rushed to the hospital, where he is in grave condition.

The mother’s boyfriend was taken into custody. She is not being charged, and police say the child is safe.