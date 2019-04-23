  • KCAL9On Air

Here is a look at the top local stories for Tuesday, 4/23 at 5 p.m.

Reckless Driving, DUI Suspect Taken Into Custody After PIT Maneuver Ends Pursuit
A reckless driving and DUI suspect led police on a cross-county chase before being brought to a stop by a PIT maneuver.

Ex-Lakers Coach Luke Walton Accused Of Sexual Assault By Former SportsNet Host
A lawsuit was filed against former Los Angeles Lakers coach, and current Sacramento Kings coach, Luke Walton, claiming he sexually assaulted a sports reporter.

Missing Mom One Of Two People Found Dead At Newport Beach Home
Authorities say a mom who was reported missing was among two people found dead at a home in Newport Beach.

