Here is a look at the top local stories for Tuesday, 4/23 at 5 p.m.
Reckless Driving, DUI Suspect Taken Into Custody After PIT Maneuver Ends Pursuit
A reckless driving and DUI suspect led police on a cross-county chase before being brought to a stop by a PIT maneuver.
Ex-Lakers Coach Luke Walton Accused Of Sexual Assault By Former SportsNet Host
A lawsuit was filed against former Los Angeles Lakers coach, and current Sacramento Kings coach, Luke Walton, claiming he sexually assaulted a sports reporter.
Missing Mom One Of Two People Found Dead At Newport Beach Home
Authorities say a mom who was reported missing was among two people found dead at a home in Newport Beach.