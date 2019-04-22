CULVER CITY (CBSLA) — The body of a baby whose parents have been charged in his death may never be found now that Culver City police have called off the search at a Corona landfill.

Six-month-old Jacsun Manson’s body is believed to have been put in a suitcase and left in a trash bin that investigators think made its way to the El Sobrante Landfill. But after consulting with Waste Management, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office and experts from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Culver City police officials have decided to call off the search.

“We make this decision with a heavy heart after an exhaustive investigation was unable to narrow down the possible location of Jacsun’s remains within the landfill to a point that would make continuing the search reasonable,” the police statement said.

Jacsun’s parents, Kiana Williams and Adam Jackson, have been charged with child abuse in connection with his death. The couple was allegedly doing drugs in the South Los Angeles motel room where they were staying with their son on New Year’s Eve, and later found the child dead.

They remain in custody at $5 million bail each are scheduled to be arraigned Thursday.