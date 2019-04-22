UNIVERSAL CITY (CBSLA) – Protesters marked Earth Day by climbing the iconic globe outside of the entrance to Universal Studios Hollywood Monday.

Two people from a group called Extinction Rebellion LA were seen climbing up the globe at around 3 p.m.

Once they reached the top, the protesters reportedly glued themselves to the globe and began waving green flags with their group’s logo.

Fire crews and police responded to the theme park to retrieve the protesters from the sculpture.

Group members reportedly pulled the stunt in order to urge NBC Universal to take action against climate change.

“Earth Day demonstrations came to the property unannounced and we are working with law enforcement to have them peacefully removed,” a Universal Studios spokeswoman told City News Service.

A message on the Extinction Rebellion LA Twitter showed the groups plans to meet at the Universal/Studio City metro station and to “bring clothes that can’t get stained.”

Earth Day Escalated action! 🦋🌿4/22/19 — Universal/Studio City Metro Station (off the red line) — 12:30P — bring clothes that can get stained. — Extinction Rebellion LA (@XRebellionLA) April 22, 2019

Another tweet came out after police had apprehended the protesters, telling the group’s followers to “support the Rebels when they are released.”

Join us to support the Rebels when they’re released!: 780 N San Vincente blvd

West Hollywood ca 90069 — Extinction Rebellion LA (@XRebellionLA) April 22, 2019

It was not immediately released if charges were pressed against the protesters.

