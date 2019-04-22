



– Los Angeles police shot and killed an armed man in the Harbor-Gateway area Monday morning after responding to a family dispute.

At around 6:40 a.m., officers were called to a residence in the 16700 block of Denver Avenue on a report of a man who had possibly fired gunshots, police said.

As officers were responding, they learned that the armed suspect had moved to the intersection of Figueroa Street and Gardena Boulevard.

When they arrived, an officer-involved shooting occurred and the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were hurt.

Investigators believe the suspect opened fire on the officers, police said, but that has not been confirmed. It is unclear how many officers fired on the man or what circumstances lead up to the shooting.

A bullet hole was found in the front passenger door of an LAPD patrol car and a gun was recovered at the scene. The suspect’s name was not released.

Detectives will examine bodycam video as part of their investigation, police said.