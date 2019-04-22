



– A park ranger’s selfie with two standing gorillas went viral.

Ranger Mathieu Shamavu, who is part of an anti-poaching unit, took a photo with the two orphaned female gorrillas in Virunga National Park in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The park then posted the photo to their Facebook page with the caption “Another day in the office.”

The post went viral immediately and people couldn’t believe the photo was real. The park quickly addressed those concerns.

“YES, it’s real! Those gorilla gals are always acting cheeky so this was the perfect shot of their true personalities! Also, it’s no surprise to see these girls on their two feet either—most primates are comfortable walking upright (bipedalism) for short bursts of time.”

The park’s deputy director, Innocent Mburanumwe, told BBC News that the gorillas had learned to imitate their caretakers.

According to the park’s website, around one-third of the world’s endangered mountain gorillas reside in Virunga National Park.