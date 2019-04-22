  • KCAL9On Air

downtown LA, Los Angeles News, Michael Freeman, Tennessee man tries to kill infant son in downtown LA

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A Tennessee man has been charged with attempting to kill his 8-month-old son while visiting Los Angeles last week.

Michael Freeman, 29, was charged with one count each of attempted murder and child abuse, the L.A. County district attorney’s office reported Monday.

In the early morning hours Thursday, according to Los Angeles police, Freeman was involved in a domestic dispute with his infant son’s mother at an apartment building in the 800 block of South Hill Street. At some point during the altercation he grabbed the boy out of his mother’s arms and ran into a vacant apartment in the same building.

Arriving officers entered the apartment and found Freeman beating his son inside a bathroom, police said. The boy was rescued and rushed to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Freeman, who had been visiting from Nashville, Tenn., was taken into custody at the scene. He is being held on $1 million bail and is scheduled to be arraigned Monday.

If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

