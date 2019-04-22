  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:Coachella, Easter Sunday, indio, Indio News, Kanye West, Kanye West Sunday Service

INDIO (CBSLA) — Kanye West brought his Sunday Services to Coachella for a special Easter performance, but Jesus may have something to say about the prices of his accompanying merchandise.

The two-hour service was an extension of the invitation-only, roaming services the hip hop mogul has been holding since March. Coachella’s service, which was open to all Weekend 2 ticketholders, included gospel hymns, hip hop songs and some of West’s music.

The performance appeared to take place on a grassy mound in the middle of the festival grounds, with West surrounded by a backup choir. The performers, including West, all wore beige and light brown loose, flowing tunics and pants and danced up and down the grassy hillsides, while the audience watched and danced from a distance.

But, the merchandise booth dimmed the glow some people took away from the Easter service. Social media users complained about socks that said “Jesus Walks” or “Church Socks” that cost $50 and T-shirts that read “Trust God” that were priced at $70. Sweatshirts that read “Sunday Service” and “Holy Spirit” cost a whopping $225.

In the Bible, Jesus overturned the tables of money changers and vendors in anger at those who turned a temple into a market. But judging by the lines outside the merchandise booth, Kanye West fans had no problem with those prices.

