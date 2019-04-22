LAKE VIEW TERRACE (CBSLA) — Firefighters jumped into action to help save a horse that was stuck chest-deep in mud at Hansen Dam in Lake View Terrace.

The stuck horse was reported at about 9:30 a.m. Sunday at Hansen Dam. It’s rider was able to free himself by the time firefighters arrived, but the horse needed help getting free.

Rescuers determined they needed to hoist the uninjured horse with rope because of its location in the mud, a dispatcher said.

A complex rope system was used to lift the horse up and out of the mud. The horse was left caked with mud, but able to walk free — and reportedly exhausted and stressed by the ordeal. The horse was being evaluated.