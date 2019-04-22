LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A bill to help end discrimination of hair-grooming rules in the workplace and schools passed the Senate floor Monday in a unanimous vote.

The bill, named SB 188, aims to “create a respectful and open workplace for natural hair” and end discrimination against hairstyles like braids, locks (or locs), and twists in the workplace and in K-12 public and charter schools.

There are currently federal anti-discrimination laws that explicitly defend the choice to wear an afro hairstyle.

SB 188 was proposed by Senator Holly Mitchell (D-Los Angeles) and passed the Senate floor on a bipartisan 37-0 vote.

“Members, it is 2019. Any law that sanctions a job description that immediately excludes me from a position, not because of my capabilities or experience but because of my hair, is long overdue for reform,” Mitchell said shortly before the Senate vote.

According to Mitchell, the bill is known as the CROWN Act, which stands for “Create a Respectful and Open Workplace for Natural Hair” and is sponsored by a coalition comprised of the National Urban League, Western Center on Law & Poverty, Color Of Change and the Dove personal care brand.

The bill will now move on to be heard in the Assembly.

