Here is a look at the top local stories for Monday, 4/22 at 8 a.m.

Man Found Fatally Shot In Apparent Downtown LA Robbery

A man was found fatally shot early Monday in an area of downtown Los Angeles after an apparent robbery.

BMW Carrying Carson Murder Suspects, Missing 15-Year-Old Girl, Found Abandoned In San Diego County

Julian Benitez prayed during a vigil Sunday night for the safe return of his daughter Alora Benitez, who has been missing since last Wednesday. She is believed to be with her mother and her mother’s ex-husband, who are wanted for a murder out of Carson.

New Straw Ban For LA Restaurants Take Effect Monday

The first phase of an ordinance which bans restaurants in the city of Los Angeles from automatically offering their customers disposable plastic straws unless they specifically request them takes effect Monday.

Local Weather

A warm up will continue into Wednesday with highs in the 70s along the coast and low 80s in the valleys.