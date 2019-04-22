(CBS Minnesota/CBS Local) — CBS Sports and the WNBA announced a multi-year television partnership on Monday that will see CBS Sports Network air live coverage of league games beginning with the upcoming 2019 season.

The league is entering its 23rd season, which tips off on Friday, May 24th. CBS Sports Network will begin live coverage of games the next day, Saturday, May 25th, when the Minnesota Lynx host the Chicago Sky. Over the course of the five-month regular season the network will air coverage of 40 games both in prime time and on weekends.

CBS Sports Chairman, Sean McManus, said via a press release that the partnership is “one of the biggest and most impactful women’s sports programming arrangements ever at CBS Sports.” The network will have coverage of six games featuring the reigning WNBA champion Seattle Storm, including a Finals rematch against the Washington Mystics on June 14th. Check out the full schedule of games for the network below. All times Eastern.