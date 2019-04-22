



– A 31-year-old woman brandishing a gun and carrying her infant child entered a San Diego church and threatened to blow it up Sunday afternoon.

The incident occurred at around noon at the non-denominational Tsidkenu Church, located at 4350 Mount Everest Blvd. in the Clairemont neighborhood, according to San Diego police.

The armed woman, identified as Anna Conkey, walked up on stage carrying her 10-month-old child during a church service and threatened to blow up the building, police said.

According to CBS-affiliate KFMB-TV, Conkey pointed the gun at parishioners. People began evacuating as she continued to point her gun and rant, KFMB reports.

Church leaders disarmed her and called 911. Officers arrived on scene and took her into custody.

The gun was not loaded, police said. A search of the premises found nothing suspicious.

Conkey’s 5-year-old daughter was later found safe as well. It’s unclear if the Conkey was a member of the church.

KNSD-TV in San Diego confirmed that Conkey was a former intern and freelance digital media producer at the station. She was also in the U.S. Navy, KNSD reports.

Conkey was booked on charges of making criminal threats and displaying a handgun in a threatening manner, police report.